UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 12 Mondo Tv SpA :
* Says full year net profit is about 0.2 million Swiss francs ($199,860)
* Says full year value of production is about 2.5 million million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0007 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.