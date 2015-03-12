March 12 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Board of directors of Adcock has consented to release of restrictions on dividend shares subject to terms

* Terms include Adcock shareholders approving termination of Adcock's existing BEE transaction

* Terms include Bidvest making offer at same R52 cash price per Adcock ordinary share

* Has received a letter of firm intention to make an offer from Bidvest, to acquire remaining shares