March 12 Dea Capital SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 group net loss of 57.6 million euros ($61.08 million) versus loss of 31.1 million euros a year ago

* Says group NAV went up to 2.41 euros per share at Dec. 31, 2014 compared to 2.30 euros per share at Dec. 31, 2013

* Proposes dividend of 0.30 euro per share