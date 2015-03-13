UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 * Havfisk says wins appeal in lawsuit brought by Glitnir * Havfisk has made accounting provisions for a possible negative outcome of the case that in the preliminary annual accounts for 2014 amounted to NOK 195 million, included interest rates and currency loss. * This provision will be reversed in the completion of the final annual accounts for 2014. * This will result in an increase in profit before tax with NOK 195 million and an improvement in the equity of about NOK 143 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.