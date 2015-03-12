March 12 Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Preliminary net income for 2014 has been increased from a plan of 0.7 million euros after tax to 1.2 million euros ($1.27 million)

* This result remains subject to provision that planned transaction will take place which will see Lloyd Fonds offer to take over shipping operations of eleven shipping companies within framework of cash capital increase

* Otherwise, annual (2014) net income result will stand at 0.7 million euros as planned