March 12 Sumol+Compal SA :

* To propose dividend of 0.0278 euros per share to the general meeting on April 6

* Proposes share repurchase of up to 10 percent of its share capital in not more than 18 months

* To buy its own shares in the price between 0.2 and 1.85 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1GvaFWN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)