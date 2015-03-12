March 12 Gino Rossi SA :

* Its brand Simple Creative Products opens a new store on a franchised basis in Vilnius, Lithuania

* Firm runs 7 shops in Lithuania and Latvia, and plans to open 2 more this year

* Also plans to open a store in Czech Republic in H1 Source text: bit.ly/1wZe2WH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)