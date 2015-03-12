Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 12 Basware Oyj :
* Says the company and Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP have signed a definitive partnership agreement
* The parties have agreed to jointly develop a new e-invoicing based, supplier driven invoice financing service
* Says with agreement parties have jointly established a new entity to develop and manage service globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order