March 12 Massmart Holdings Ltd :

* Appointment of Johannes (Hans) Van Lierop as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Massmart with effect from 12 March 2015

* He joins Massmart from Bharti Airtel Africa in Kenya where he was CFO from 2011 to 2014

* Ilan Zwarenstein accordingly resigns as Massmart Finance Director