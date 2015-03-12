March 12 Datagroup AG :

* Dividend of 0.20 euros per share

* Due to the very good order situation, the executive board reiterated its positive outlook for the fiscal year 2014/2015

* Sees 2014/2015 EBITDA increase to over 15 million euros ($15.9 million) with sales of over 155 million euros