March 12 Wilbo SA W Upadlosci Ukladowej :

* Signs framework distribution agreement with UAB FIBEX for sale of the company's products in Belarus

* Under the agreement, UAB FIBEX will distribute the company's fish products to three retail networks in Belarus

* Distribution agreement with UAB FIBEX is valid for 36 months and is worth 750,000 euros ($797,300)