Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 12 ESI Group SA :
* Q4 revenue 49.0 million euros ($51.96 million) versus 45.5 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 111.0 million euros versus 109.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order