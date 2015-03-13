BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Higher Court of the Canton of Zurich approves the conversion of the convertible bonds into shares
* Says superior composition authority of creditors of Canton of Zurich has ruled that sole resolution of bond restructuring is approved
* Says conversion of bonds into 77.49 million shares will take place in April provided that extraordinary shareholders' meeting approves capital increase
* After conversion, a total of around 108 million shares will be issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million