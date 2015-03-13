March 13 Wolford AG :

* 9-month EBIT rose by nearly 5 million euros ($5.3 million) from 2.2 million euros to 7.1 million euros

* 9-month revenues declined slightly by 1.9 pct to 121.1 million euros

* Net earnings of 4.5 million euros in first nine months of 2014/15 financial year

* Sees FY 2015 goal to close current financial year with positive EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)