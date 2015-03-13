BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
March 13 Weifa ASA :
* Proposes separation of Consumer Health and Business-to-Business (B2B)
* Intends to separate company's Consumer Health and B2B operations through a sale of its B2B business and tablet production to Vistin Pharma
* Vistin Pharma is a newly established subsidiary of Weifa, which will seek listing on Oslo Axess
* Says Vistin Pharma will conduct an equity issue of about 170 million Norwegian crowns ($20.86 million) to finance B2B acquisition
* About 120 million crowns of proceeds from equity issue will be paid to Weifa as consideration for B2B business
* Current CEO of Weifa, Kjell-Erik Nordby, will be appointed CEO of Vistin Pharma

($1 = 8.1499 Norwegian crowns)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million