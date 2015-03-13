March 13 Afren Plc :

* Reached an agreement in principle to address its short and longer-term funding needs and recapitalise its capital structure

* Agreement has been entered into by Afren together with certain noteholders under its 2016 notes, 2019 notes and 2020 notes and a majority of lenders under its existing $300 mln Ebok credit facility

* Is intended to result in provision of $300 mln of net total funding before end of June 2015

* Company has concluded that a transaction with its current creditors offers best alternative that is capable of being implemented

* Provision of $200 mln in net interim funding in form of a super senior private placement notes

* Refinancing of ppn through issuance of us$321 million new high yield notes which will provide an additional us$100 million in net cash proceeds to group

* Debt-For-Equity swap: 25 pct of 2016 notes, 2019 notes and 2020 notes will be converted into equity with remaining existing notes being reinstated and extended to 2019 and 2020 at an annual coupon of 9.1 pct

* Extension of Ebok facility until 2019

* Issue of new shares to existing noteholders who subscribe for ppn and new senior notes

* Up to $75 mln equity offering to all shareholders

* Anticipated that recapitalisation will be completed by end of June 2015

* Expects full year 2015 net production to average between 29 to 36 kbopd

* Forecast capital expenditure of approximately us$0.5 billion

* Decision has been made to postpone discretionary spending subject to an improvement in oil prices and outcome of wider recapitalisation initiatives

* Currently implementing a number of operational measures, including a review of headcount