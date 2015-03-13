March 13 Beter Bed Holding NV :

* Reports FY net profit of 16.9 million euros ($17.88 million) versus 8.2 million euros last year

* FY net revenue increased by 1.8 pct to 364.0 million euros

* To propose dividend of 0.65 euro per share, pay-out ratio of 85 pct

* Final dividend proposal: 0.37 euro per share

* Expects positive revenue trend in 2015, in Netherlands this will be partially dependent upon speed of recovery of housing market