UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Beter Bed Holding NV :
* Reports FY net profit of 16.9 million euros ($17.88 million) versus 8.2 million euros last year
* FY net revenue increased by 1.8 pct to 364.0 million euros
* To propose dividend of 0.65 euro per share, pay-out ratio of 85 pct
* Final dividend proposal: 0.37 euro per share
* Expects positive revenue trend in 2015, in Netherlands this will be partially dependent upon speed of recovery of housing market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.