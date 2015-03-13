UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
March 13 Revolution Bars Group IPO-RBGL.L:
* Offer price has been set at 200 pence per share
* Total market capitalisation at commencement of conditional dealings will be 100 million stg
* Offer comprises 42,984,234 shares, representing 86 pct of revolution bars group's 50,000,000 shares
* No proceeds of offer will be received by company
* Offer will raise total gross proceeds of 86 million stg for selling shareholder
* Immediately following admission, Caspian Bidco Ltd will hold about 10 pct of voting rights, and certain members of co's team will hold about 4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.