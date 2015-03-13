Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 PAI :
* Announces successful final closing of its latest fund, PAI Europe VI, at EUR 3.3 billion
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.