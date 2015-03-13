March 13 Skanska Ab
* Skanska reaches financial close for new papworth hospital
in cambridge, uk
* The PPP-contract includes design, build, finance,
operations and maintenance responsibilities.
* The construction contract is valued at around GBP 140 M,
about SEK 1.8 billion, which will be included in the order
bookings for Skanska UK for the first quarter of 2015
* Skanska's share of the equity investment is GBP 5.5 M,
about
SEK 70 M, which represents 50 percent and Equitix will commit
the remaining 50 percent.
* Construction is expected to start immediately, with
estimated completion in early 2018.
Link to press release: here
