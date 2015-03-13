March 13 Skanska Ab

* Skanska reaches financial close for new papworth hospital in cambridge, uk

* The PPP-contract includes design, build, finance, operations and maintenance responsibilities.

* The construction contract is valued at around GBP 140 M, about SEK 1.8 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska UK for the first quarter of 2015

* Skanska's share of the equity investment is GBP 5.5 M, about SEK 70 M, which represents 50 percent and Equitix will commit the remaining 50 percent.

* Construction is expected to start immediately, with estimated completion in early 2018.