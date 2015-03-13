March 13 Financial Conduct Authority:
* Former chief executive of stockbroker fined 450,000 pounds
and banned
* Sam Kenny, former chief executive of Gracechurch
Investments Limited has been banned from holding a position in
financial services industry
* Kenny led Gracechurch when it routinely mis-sold
small-capitalised stocks through pressure, misrepresentation and
unsuitable advice
* Between April 2008 and Nov 2009, Gracechurch advised about
340 clients to buy about 4 million pounds of shares in
small-capitalised cos, which were not listed on main market
