* Refers to Russian channel 24 television interview on 11 March 2015 with Mikhail Gutseriev, chairman of Russneft

* Confirms that it has agreed to a share exchange whereby Glencore would exchange these minority interests for a 49 pct shareholding in Russneft's holding company

* Contrary to certain media reports, no conversion has taken place of any of Russneft's outstanding loan commitments to Glencore