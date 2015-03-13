March 13 Schlatter Industries AG :
* FY 2014 recorded an order intake of 104.7 million Swiss
francs ($104); (2013: 84.0 million Swiss francs)
* FY achieved net sales of 89.5 million Swiss francs (2013:
96.9 million Swiss francs) and had order backlog of 42.2 million
Swiss francs at end of year (Dec. 31, 2013: 27.1 million francs)
* Aim is to increase its net sales in coming years and to
further improve operating result
* For 2015 no substantial change in demand is expected
* Will propose to forego a dividend payment for 2014
financial year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0046 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)