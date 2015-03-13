March 13 Itway SpA :

* Says FY net result is a negative 525,000 euros ($550,463), slightly recovering (+1.9 pct) from negative 535,000 euros posted in 2013

* FY EBIT 2.2 million euros, up 16.1 pct compared with 1.9 million euros in same period of previous fiscal year

* FY consolidated revenues 89.1 million euros, down 12.3 pct compared with 101.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9537 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)