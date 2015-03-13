Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
March 13 GfK SE :
* FY 2014 sales declined 2.8 percent to 1.453 billion euros ($1.54 billion)
* FY 2014 consolidated total income improved to 19.4 million euros (previous year: -42.1 million euros)
* Management and the supervisory boards propose a dividend of 0.65 euros per share (previous year: also 0.65 euros per share)
* Focus will continue to be on organic growth in 2015
* Sees FY 2015 adjusted operating income to improve and the margin to rise to somewhere in the range of 12.4 to 12.8 percent
* Aims to outpace the market in 2016 in terms of organic growth
* Aims for a margin of between 14 and 15 percent for 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1GLXBA0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update