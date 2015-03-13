March 13 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :

* Confirms approach for financial promotions in social media

* Guidance is designed to assist firms in their use of social media and ensure that they are compliant with FCA's financial promotion requirements

* Firms are reminded that any form of communication (including through social media) is capable of being a financial promotion

* Firms should ensure that their original communication would remain fair, clear and not misleading

* Any communication can be promotion if it includes an invitation or inducement to engage in financial activity

* One way of managing this risk is use of software that enables advertisers to target particular groups very precisely Source text : (bit.ly/1x0Rt3T)