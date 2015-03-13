March 13 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :
* Confirms approach for financial promotions in social media
* Guidance is designed to assist firms in their use of
social media and ensure that they are compliant with FCA's
financial promotion requirements
* Firms are reminded that any form of communication
(including through social media) is capable of being a financial
promotion
* Firms should ensure that their original communication
would remain fair, clear and not misleading
* Any communication can be promotion if it includes an
invitation or inducement to engage in financial activity
* One way of managing this risk is use of software that
enables advertisers to target particular groups very precisely
Source text : (bit.ly/1x0Rt3T)