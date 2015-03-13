March 13 Reply SpA :

* Reports full year revenue of 632.2 million euros ($669.1 million), up 12.9 percent year on year

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 85.1 million euros, up 17.2 percent year on year

* Full year group net income is 47.9 million euros, up 39.1 percent year on year

* Proposes dividend of 0.85 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)