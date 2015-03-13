UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Landi Renzo SpA :
* Reports full year revenue of 233.2 million euros ($245.65 million), up 5 pct yoy
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 18.3 million euros versus 11 million euros a year ago
* Full net loss is 1.8 million euros versus loss of 25.6 million euros a year ago
* Plans to allocate profit for the year to the extraordinary reserve
* Expects full year 2015 results to be in line with full year 2014 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.