March 13 Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Kirk & Thorsen Invest A/S bought on March 13 a total of 37,000 shares in Boconcept Holding A/S for 3,299,586 million Danish crowns

* Says Peter Thorsen is chairman of Boconcept and has ownership share of Kirk & Thorsen Invest