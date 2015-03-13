Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 13 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA :
* Reports full year net revenue of 817.3 million euros ($859.72 million) versus 800.1 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 109.9 million euros, up 9 percent year on year
* Full year net income is 42.7 million euros versus 19.8 million euros a year ago
* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 1.64517 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9507 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order