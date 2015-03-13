March 13 Ge Dimitriou SA :

* Sells its GED Logistics stake to Victini Holdings Ltd for 1.79 million euros ($1.88 million)

* Says sell of GED Logistics is part of the Group's restructuring plan

* Says the transaction has an effect of 4.34 million euros on the group's loss

* Says effect of loss is on the group's results and capital

Source text: bit.ly/1xkgb9P

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9509 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)