UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Ge Dimitriou SA :
* Sells its GED Logistics stake to Victini Holdings Ltd for 1.79 million euros ($1.88 million)
* Says sell of GED Logistics is part of the Group's restructuring plan
* Says the transaction has an effect of 4.34 million euros on the group's loss
* Says effect of loss is on the group's results and capital
Source text: bit.ly/1xkgb9P
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9509 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.