March 13 Delticom AG :

* To propose dividend of 0.25 euros per share for 2014

* FY recorded revenues of 501.7 million euros ($528 million) (2013: 505.5 million euros, -0.8 percent)

* FY EBITDA decreased in reporting period by 31.1 percent to 15.3 million euros (2013: 22.2 million euros)

* Due to mild weather in Q4 all over Europe, revenues and EBITDA came in at lower end of range forecasted in November for fiscal year 2014

* FY consolidated net income was 2.9 million euros or 0.24 euros per share (basic; 2013: 0.97 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9508 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)