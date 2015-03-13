UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Stefanel SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 155.6 million euros ($163.63 million) versus 168.5 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is positive at 5.7 million euros versus negative EBITDA of 9.2 million euros a year ago
* Full year net loss is 7.7 million euros versus loss of 23.8 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9509 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.