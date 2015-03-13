Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
March 13 Poligrafica S Faustino SpA :
* Reports full year revenue of 41.3 million euros ($43.2 million), up 4.6 pct
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 1.4 million euros, up 52 percent year on year
* Full year net income is 0.21 million euros versus loss of 0.24 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9551 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update