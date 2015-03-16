March 16 Fagron NV :

* Announces it has successfully completed the divestment of its it division Corilus to AAC Capital

* Transaction was completed on 13 march 2015 for a total consideration of 77 million euros ($81 million) Source text: bit.ly/1xr3yK8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)