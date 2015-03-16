BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Fagron NV :
* Announces it has successfully completed the divestment of its it division Corilus to AAC Capital
* Transaction was completed on 13 march 2015 for a total consideration of 77 million euros ($81 million) Source text: bit.ly/1xr3yK8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality