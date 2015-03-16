March 16 Esperite N.V. :

* Signs a collaboration agreement with Premaitha Health PLC for NIPT provision in Europe

* Access to Premaitha's test will allow Esperite subsidiary Genoma to apply CE-IVD marking to its NIPT for trisomies 21, 18 and 13