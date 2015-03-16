UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Ica Gruppen
* Ica gruppen sells cervera
* Ica Gruppen has signed an agreement with Accent Equity to sell Cervera
* Ica gruppen says sale is expected to generate a capital gain of approximately sek 15 million for Ica Gruppen
* Ica gruppen says sale expected to be completed in Q2 of 2015 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.