UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Pava OJSC :
* Says Arbitration Court of Altay Republic has declared bankruptcy of the company as liquidated debtor and initiated bankruptcy proceedings for a period of six months
* Court has terminated the powers of the company's liquidator and appointed Sergey Pupkov as bankruptcy trustee Source text: bit.ly/1HVlQcG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.