BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Sintez OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 4.37 billion roubles ($70.27 million) versus 3.93 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 105.1 million roubles versus 103.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BLqAkc Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.1890 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality