FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
March 16 Schweiter Technologies AG :
* Group orders received totaled 800.0 million Swiss francs ($794.9 million) in 2014 (2013: 706.1 million francs)
* FY 2014 net revenues increased 12 pct to 765.6 million francs (2013: million francs)
* FY 2014 EBITDA came to 81.7 million francs (2013: 68.7 million francs)
* FY 2014 net income amounted to 45.5 million francs (2013: 30.2 million francs); partly positively influenced by exchange rate gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0064 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.