BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Thrombogenics NV :
* Thrombogenics' Jetrea gains approval in Brazil
* Partner Alcon, which is commercializing jetrea()outside us, will be responsible for launch of drug in brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality