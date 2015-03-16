UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Safilo Group SpA :
* Sees net sales growth of 6 pct year on year, reaching 1.6 billion euros -1.7 billion euros ($1.69 billion - ($1.79 billion) in 2020
* Expects EBITDA growth of 2x sales, doubling 2014 EBITDA by 2020
* Expects to generate a cumulative 350-400 million euros free cash flow over the 6-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.