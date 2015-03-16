UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Co-operation negotiations in Finland have been completed
* Will reduce its workforce by a maximum of 60 positions
* Related non-recurring costs are estimated to be approximately 1.3 million euros ($1.35 million)
* Estimated annual cost savings will be about 2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.