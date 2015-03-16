March 16 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Co-operation negotiations in Finland have been completed

* Will reduce its workforce by a maximum of 60 positions

* Related non-recurring costs are estimated to be approximately 1.3 million euros ($1.35 million)

* Related non-recurring costs are estimated to be approximately 1.3 million euros ($1.35 million)

* Estimated annual cost savings will be about 2 million euros

($1 = 0.9497 euros)