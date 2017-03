March 16 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group :

* Says consolidated cargo turnover in Jan. and Feb. increased 8.0 pct year-on-year reaching 23.27 million tonnes

* Jan.-Feb. general cargo 2.25 million tonnes, up 16.2 pct versus year ago

* Jan.-Feb. liquid cargo increased 8.5 pct year-on-year and totaled 18.72 million tonnes

* Jan.-Feb. container traffic amounted to 71,800 Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU)

* Jan.-Feb. bulk cargo 1.61 million tonnes, up 4.7 pct versus year ago

* "Currently we see a better market for Russian ferrous metals, and a weakening market for Russian iron ore due to global oversupply"-Sultan Batov, CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)