BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Brighter publ AB :
* Strengthens the development team further with Helbling as new partner
* Has engaged Helbling Technik Bern AG, a global independent Swiss contract engineering, design and innovation company
* Helbling Technik Bern AG is supporting its clients to design, develop and bring into market innovative medical solutions to improve day lives of individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality