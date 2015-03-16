March 16 Rare Holdings Ltd
* Gross profit increased by 22.6 pct
* For 6 months ended Dec 31 net profit of r0.3m compared to
a r3.6m loss in comparative period
* Revenue for six months ended Dec. 31 increased by 58.4 pct
to r215.9m (2013: r136.3m)
* No dividend was declared for period.
* EBITDA of r6.9m was realized during period (2013: r8.4m)
* Started to diversify client base and management is of
opinion that there are sufficient other positive prospects that
will compensate for decline in petrochemical market
* Headline profit for six-month period increased to r0.3m
(2013 loss: r3.6m)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: