BRIEF-Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs
* Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon:
March 20 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :
* Issues new bond loan of 50 million euros ($53.86 million), covered by Piraeus Bank SA
* Says loan's duration is 3 years
* Says loan to cover liquidity and finance investment plans
* Approves other 3-year bond loan of 115 million euros in 2 parts, also covered by Piraeus Bank
* Says second bond loan to refinance existing loans
* Says is in talks with other banks for refinancing of outstanding loans
* Cancels its Jan. 19, 2015 decision to increase share capital by 300 million euros
* Says share capital increase to be discussed in future board meetings after financial developments in Greece become clearer
Source text: bit.ly/1LA2KOS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zilliant says has raised $30 mln in financing from Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon:
* Heritage Bank of Commerce provides $9 million facility to Vivex, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, an industry report showed on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city and ramping up expectations the province of Ontario will act soon to cool the market.