March 20 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :

* Issues new bond loan of 50 million euros ($53.86 million), covered by Piraeus Bank SA

* Says loan's duration is 3 years

* Says loan to cover liquidity and finance investment plans

* Approves other 3-year bond loan of 115 million euros in 2 parts, also covered by Piraeus Bank

* Says second bond loan to refinance existing loans

* Says is in talks with other banks for refinancing of outstanding loans

* Cancels its Jan. 19, 2015 decision to increase share capital by 300 million euros

* Says share capital increase to be discussed in future board meetings after financial developments in Greece become clearer

Source text: bit.ly/1LA2KOS

($1 = 0.9284 euros)