BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
March 16 Brit Plc
* Boards of Fairfax and Brit are pleased to announce that offer document containing full terms of, and conditions to, offer and procedures for acceptance is being published
* Offer will remain open until later of 15 April 2015 and 14 calendar days after becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BRIT.L FFH.TO]
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: