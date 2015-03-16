BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Theraclion SA :
* Presents positive results in two studies published in Radiology and in the Journal Of Therapeutic Ultrasound
* Patients treated with Echopulse demonstrated significant mean thyroid nodule volume reduction of 48.7 pct six months after procedure (p<0.01)
* In patients treated with Echopulse thyroid nodule volume was significantly reduced by a median of 48.8 pct three months after procedure (p<0.05)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality