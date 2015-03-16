March 16 Theraclion SA :

* Presents positive results in two studies published in Radiology and in the Journal Of Therapeutic Ultrasound

* Patients treated with Echopulse demonstrated significant mean thyroid nodule volume reduction of 48.7 pct six months after procedure (p<0.01)

* In patients treated with Echopulse thyroid nodule volume was significantly reduced by a median of 48.8 pct three months after procedure (p<0.05) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)