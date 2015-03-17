March 17 Bobst Group SA :

* Nearly doubles net result to 53.0 million Swiss francs ($52.57 million) in FY 2014

* FY 2014 consolidated sales of 1.3 billion francs

* FY 2014 EBIT reached 81.7 million francs (60.3 million francs in 2013) and the net result reached 53.0 million francs (27.7 million francs in 2013)

* FY 2014 dividend of 1.25 francs per share (0.75 francs in 2013)

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT margin higher than 5 pct and a net result margin higher than 3 pct, at current exchange rates Source text: bit.ly/1EXCom5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0081 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)